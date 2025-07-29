Despite previously disclosing probes into Starlink misuse, SpaceX has neither acknowledged nor disclosed actions aimed at addressing the technology's abuse in Southeast Asia, said Hassan in a letter to Musk, which also noted the firm's failure to detail its usage of geofencing to restrict the service across the region. Information regarding current Starlink access restriction policies and corporate action against wrongful Starlink usage or distribution across Southeast Asia should be provided by SpaceX by August 18, Hassan added.
Threat Intelligence
Additional details on efforts to combat Starlink abuse in Southeast Asian scams sought
(Photo by Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been demanded by Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., to provide more details regarding the firm's efforts to curtail the exploitation of its Starlink technology in Southeast Asian scams following separate reports from the United Nations Office on Crime and Drugs and Wired detailing the use of Starlink devices in multiple scam hubs in Myanmar and Cambodia, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
