Additional details on efforts to combat Starlink abuse in Southeast Asian scams sought

Observed intrusions exploiting a pair of maximum severity injection flaws impacting Cisco's Identity Services Engine, tracked as CVE-2025-20281 and CVE-2025-20337, and another cross-site request forgery bug affecting PaperCut NG/MF, tracked as CVE-2025-2533, have prompted their inclusion in the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog, reports Security Affairs.