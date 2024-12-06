Malware, Application security, Threat Intelligence

Activity of novel DroidBot Android trojan ramps up

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

BleepingComputer reports that nearly 20 threat operations have already leveraged the newly emergent Turkish Android banking malware-as-a-service platform DroidBot — which seeks to compromise credentials from 77 banking and cryptocurrency apps, including BBVA, Santander, Binance, and KuCoin — to create payloads that have already infected 776 devices in France, Germany, Italy, Turkey, and the UK.

Malicious apps spoofing the Google Chrome, Google Play Store, and Android Security apps have been leveraged to lure targets into downloading DroidBot Android banking trojan, which not only enables keystroke logging and fake login page overlaying but also facilitates the interception of incoming text messages, especially those with banking one-time passwords, and remote device viewing and control through a Virtual Network Computing module, according to a report from Cleafy. Further analysis revealed that DroidBot also provided affiliates with a comprehensive malware builder, admin panel, and command-and-control server access, enabling usage even among less sophisticated threat actors.

An In-Depth Guide to Application Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your applications.

Related

Additional Pegasus spyware-hit devices identified

New infections of NSO Group's Pegasus spyware have been discovered by mobile threat hunting firm iVerify across seven of 2,500 scanned iPhones, one of which belonged to an unnamed major business leader, who was in disbelief when informed about the attempted device compromise.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BackdoorBrowserBusiness Email Compromise (BEC)DNS SpoofingDictionary AttackDistributed ScansDomain HijackingDumpster DivingInformation WarfareMorris Worm

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds