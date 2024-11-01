IoT, Vulnerability Management, Threat Intelligence

Active exploitation of PTZOptics zero-days underway

Novel Mirai-based DDoS botnet exploits 0-days to infect routers and security cameras

BleepingComputer reports that vulnerable PTZOptics pan-tilt-zoom cameras used by industrial, healthcare, and government organizations impacted by a pair of zero-day flaws have been targeted in ongoing intrusions.

Attacks exploiting the authentication weakness within the 'lighthttpd' server, tracked as CVE-2024-8957, and the insufficient input sanitization bug, tracked as CVE-2024-8957, could enable camera hijacking and bot compromise, as well as further infiltration of devices within the same network, according to a report from GreyNoise. Updates addressing the issues have already been issued by PTZOptics but not for the end-of-life PT20X-NDI-G2 and PT12X-NDI-G2 models and the newer PT20X-SE-NDI-G3, and PT30X-SE-NDI-G3 iterations. Meanwhile, numerous other NDI-enabled cameras from SMTAV Corporation and Multicam Systems running on VHD PTZ camera firmware versions older than 6.3.40 are also impacted by the bugs. "We (strongly) believe that a wider range of devices is affected, potentially indicating that the actual culprit lies within the SDK the manufacturer (ValueHD / VHD Corporation) uses," said GreyNoise.

