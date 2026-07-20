Abbott Laboratories investigates 2 separate cyber incidents

As noted by Bleeping Computer, Abbott Laboratories is currently investigating two distinct cybersecurity incidents. One incident involves unauthorized access to internal legacy systems within its Cancer Diagnostics business, while the other concerns a potential breach of its LabCentral portal.

The first incident was highlighted when the ShinyHunters extortion gang claimed to have accessed Abbott's internal legacy Exact Sciences systems in its Cancer Diagnostics business. ShinyHunters alleges the breach occurred through a vishing attack targeting employees, leading to the compromise of a Microsoft Entra single sign-on account. The group claims to have exfiltrated millions of customer records, including personal identifiable information and Social Security numbers, as well as sensitive medical data. Abbott stated that these legacy systems are separate from its main operations and that the incident does not impact business operations or product availability.

Separately, a threat actor known as ShadowByt3$ claims to have breached Abbott's Core Laboratory diagnostics business via its LabCentral customer portal using compromised credentials. This actor alleges the theft of technical specifications and regulatory documentation but states no customer data was compromised. Abbott confirmed awareness of this potential incident, characterizing the data as publicly available technical documents.