Non-Human Identities Are Outgrowing Your Governance Model

By SC Media Editorial Intelligence, reviewed by Dustin Sachs

Organizations have built mature identity governance programs around human users, but non-human identities such as service accounts, API keys, machine certificates, and workload identities now outnumber human accounts and remain poorly governed. This creates a major security and compliance blind spot. Unlike human identities, machine identities often lack clear ownership, consistent credential rotation, formal access reviews, and automated deprovisioning. Common risks include orphaned service accounts, excessive privileges across environments, stale API keys, unmanaged third-party integrations, and weak certificate lifecycle controls. These issues increase the likelihood of lateral movement, privilege escalation, and persistent unauthorized access after compromise. The governance gap also creates audit and regulatory exposure under frameworks such as NIST SP 800-53, SOC 2, CIS Controls, and ISO 27001. Mature organizations treat non-human identities as first-class citizens within identity governance programs by enforcing ownership, lifecycle management, automated credential rotation, least-privilege access, continuous monitoring, and integrated audit reporting across all machine identities.

Machine identities now outnumber human identities by a ratio of 45:1 in cloud environments, yet most organizations govern them through ad hoc processes or not at all. Service accounts created for a three-month integration project remain active three years later with administrative privileges. API keys issued for vendor pilots authenticate to production systems long after contracts end. The operational consequence: your fastest-growing category of privileged access operates outside established risk frameworks.

Most organizations have mature identity governance and administration (IGA) processes for human identities — provisioning workflows tied to HR systems, quarterly access certifications managed by identity teams, and deprovisioning triggered by termination events. Non-human identities (NHI) — service accounts, API keys, machine certificates, and workload identities — follow none of these patterns. They have no managers, no onboarding dates, and no standard offboarding workflows.

Your IGA platform can tell you every human identity that accessed a critical system, but it cannot tell you which service account created that new administrative user or when its credentials were last rotated.

Service accounts outlive the applications and teams that created them, retaining original privileges with no assigned owner. A microservice deployed for a pilot project gets decommissioned, but its service account remains active in production with database administrative rights. The business consequence: dormant high-privilege accounts become preferred targets for lateral movement after initial compromise.

Service account credentials often have indefinite lifespans while human passwords expire on predictable schedules. API keys and certificates may not rotate for years, creating persistent attack surfaces. When credentials do rotate, the process frequently breaks dependent applications, leading teams to extend rotation intervals or disable automation entirely. The failure mode: credential expiration causes service outages that force emergency procedures with relaxed security controls.

Service accounts migrate between development, staging, and production environments, accumulating permissions at each stage. A service that needs read access in development may retain administrative privileges when deployed to production. The downstream implication: production compromises escalate faster because service accounts carry excessive permissions across environment boundaries.

External services authenticate through long-lived API keys or OAuth tokens that integrate with internal systems. When vendor relationships end or services change, these integration credentials often remain active in your environment. Failed deprovisioning creates hidden pathways where former partners retain access to internal resources through forgotten integration accounts.

Multiple applications and teams share service accounts to reduce provisioning overhead. When one application requires additional permissions, the shared account receives elevated privileges that apply to all dependent services. A compromise in one low-risk application inherits the highest privileges needed by any service sharing that identity.

Machine certificates authenticate devices, containers, and services across your infrastructure. Certificate lifecycle management often operates independently from identity governance processes, creating parallel privileged access systems. When certificates expire unexpectedly, service disruptions force teams to issue emergency certificates with relaxed validation or extended lifespans.

Non-human identity governance implicates multiple control domains simultaneously: identity lifecycle management, access certification, privileged access management, secrets management, and third-party risk management. Most organizations have policies that address each domain individually but lack integrated controls for identities that span all of them.

NIST SP 800-53 requires documented ownership and accountability for all system accounts (AC-2), regular review of account privileges (AC-6), and credential lifecycle management (IA-5). The standard assumes human accountability models that do not map to service accounts created by automated deployment pipelines. CIS Controls mandate inventory of authorized software (CIS 2) and secure configuration for administrative privileges (CIS 4), but provide limited guidance for machine identities that span both domains.

SOC 2 Type II logical access controls (CC6.1 and CC6.2) require evidence of access provisioning, modification, and termination processes. Auditors examine documented ownership for each privileged account, rotation schedules with evidence of execution, and deprovisioning records for terminated access. The compliance gap emerges when service accounts are created outside standard provisioning workflows or managed through infrastructure-as-code processes that do not generate traditional audit trails.

ISO/IEC 27001 access control requirements (A.9.1 through A.9.4) mandate that all user access rights are reviewed regularly and removed when no longer required. The framework assumes identity lifecycles tied to business roles and organizational changes. Service accounts challenge this model because their lifecycle depends on application deployment schedules, infrastructure changes, and business process automation rather than personnel decisions.

Expert Commentary "Organizations have built mature identity governance programs around human users, but non-human identities such as service accounts, API keys, machine certificates, and workload identities now outnumber human accounts and remain poorly governed. This creates a major security and compliance blind spot. Unlike human identities, machine identities often lack clear ownership, consistent credential rotation, formal access reviews, and automated deprovisioning. Common risks include orphaned service accounts, excessive privileges across environments, stale API keys, unmanaged third-party integrations, and weak certificate lifecycle controls. These issues increase the likelihood of lateral movement, privilege escalation, and persistent unauthorized access after compromise. The governance gap also creates audit and regulatory exposure under frameworks such as NIST SP 800-53, SOC 2, CIS Controls, and ISO 27001. Mature organizations treat non-human identities as first-class citizens within identity governance programs by enforcing ownership, lifecycle management, automated credential rotation, least-privilege access, continuous monitoring, and integrated audit reporting across all machine identities." — Dustin Sachs

Most organizations have access certification policies that apply to human identities but exclude service accounts by design or omission. The policy gap creates compliance exposure where auditors find privileged accounts that have never been subject to formal review processes. Audit findings question the completeness of your access governance program, potentially affecting SOC 2 opinions or ISO certification maintenance.

Enumerate service accounts across your directory services that have not had credential rotation in more than 90 days, and identify which have no documented owner in your CMDB or asset inventory. Query your certificate authorities for machine certificates expiring within 30 days and cross-reference against your change management system to verify planned renewal processes. Document API keys and integration tokens that authenticate to external services, including creation date, assigned permissions, and business justification.

Cross-reference service account permissions against the principle of least privilege by comparing assigned roles to actual resource access patterns in your logs. Verify that shared service accounts are not being used across multiple environments or business functions. Check that privileged service accounts have multi-factor authentication or certificate-based authentication enabled where your platform supports it.

Report service accounts with administrative privileges that are not tied to specific applications or infrastructure components to your risk management team. Flag third-party integration credentials that have not been reviewed since the associated vendor contract was last renewed. Identify any service accounts that authenticate to both internal and external resources, as these create bridging risks between security domains.

Establish ownership records in your CMDB that map each service account to a responsible team and business function. Create credential rotation schedules that specify frequency, responsible party, and rollback procedures for each class of non-human identity. Document deprovisioning procedures that trigger when applications are retired or moved between environments.

Can you identify the business owner and responsible team for every service account in your environment? Do you have automated processes that detect when service accounts have not rotated credentials within your policy timeframe? Have you established rotation schedules for API keys that authenticate to external services? Is your access certification process designed to include non-human identities alongside human accounts?

Do you maintain an inventory of machine certificates that includes expiration dates and renewal responsibilities? Can you demonstrate to auditors that privileged service accounts are reviewed at the same frequency as human administrative accounts? Have you implemented controls to prevent service accounts from accumulating permissions as they move between environments? Is your deprovisioning process triggered automatically when applications or integrations are retired?

Do you have visibility into which service accounts are shared across multiple applications or teams? Can your monitoring systems alert when service accounts are used outside their expected patterns or time windows? Have you established separate service accounts for different security zones rather than using shared credentials across environments? Is your certificate authority integrated with your identity governance processes for lifecycle management?

A mature non-human identity governance program treats machine identities as first-class citizens in your IGA processes. Service accounts are created through standardized workflows that require business justification, assign ownership, and establish lifecycle schedules from day one. Your CMDB contains complete ownership records that map every non-human identity to a responsible team and business function.

Credential rotation happens automatically on predictable schedules, with monitoring that alerts when rotation fails or when credentials approach expiration. Your access certification process includes service accounts alongside human identities, with reviews that verify business need and appropriate privilege levels. Deprovisioning triggers automatically when applications are retired, with confirmation workflows that prevent accidental removal of production credentials.

Your organization can produce audit reports that show the complete lifecycle of any service account — creation justification, permission grants, rotation history, and deprovisioning records. Monitoring systems provide visibility into service account usage patterns and alert when credentials are used outside expected parameters. Certificate management integrates with your identity governance platform to provide unified lifecycle management across all machine identity types.