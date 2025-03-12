How Oak Ridge National Laboratory transformed vulnerability management

This article is based on the Tines report, "Essential Guide to Vulnerability Management: Enhancing Security Through Workflow Orchestration and Automation."Organizations face increasing pressure to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities quickly and efficiently. Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), a premier research institution, encountered challenges in maintaining a robust security posture while adhering to the Zero Trust framework and managing a constantly evolving security automation team.To address these issues, ORNL turned to Tines, an advanced workflow automation platform, to revolutionize its vulnerability management process.
Challenge: complexity and time constraintsBefore implementing automation, ORNL’s vulnerability management relied on manual scripts and processes, which were not scalable or efficient. Only engineers could build and maintain workflows, leading to long wait times for essential security updates. The lack of seamless integration between tools and the absence of automated reporting further complicated their vulnerability management efforts.Additionally, ORNL needed to process a vast amount of network data rapidly. With over two million IP addresses requiring continuous vulnerability analysis, the security team sought a solution that could not only accelerate these operations but also provide real-time insights to improve decision-making.
Solution: Automation with TinesTines enabled ORNL to build, run, and monitor automated security workflows without the need for dedicated engineering resources. By leveraging the platform, ORNL streamlined its vulnerability management through an automated vulnerability analysis workflow.This workflow extracts critical network data via APIs, processes it, and updates Tenable—ORNL’s chosen vulnerability management tool—within seconds. With this automated approach, ORNL’s team could evaluate and break down vulnerabilities across millions of IP addresses instantly, significantly improving efficiency and security response times.
Before and After: A Security OverhaulBefore adopting Tines:
After integrating Tines:
- Vulnerability management was dependent on manual scripts.
- Engineers were solely responsible for building and maintaining workflows.
- Long waiting periods delayed security updates.
- Limited integration between security tools increased manual efforts.
- No automated reports were available, making security audits cumbersome.
- Vulnerability workflows became flexible, scalable, and accessible to the entire team.
- Security automation could be managed by any team member, reducing bottlenecks.
- Immediate execution of security tasks eliminated waiting periods.
- Seamless tool integrations improved data sharing and coordination.
- Automated reporting provided better visibility and improved efficiency.