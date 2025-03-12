How Oak Ridge National Laboratory transformed vulnerability management

Organizations face increasing pressure to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities quickly and efficiently. Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), a premier research institution, encountered challenges in maintaining a robust security posture while adhering to the Zero Trust framework and managing a constantly evolving security automation team.

Challenge: complexity and time constraints

To address these issues, ORNL turned to Tines , an advanced workflow automation platform, to revolutionize its vulnerability management process.

Before implementing automation, ORNL’s vulnerability management relied on manual scripts and processes, which were not scalable or efficient. Only engineers could build and maintain workflows, leading to long wait times for essential security updates. The lack of seamless integration between tools and the absence of automated reporting further complicated their vulnerability management efforts.

Solution: Automation with Tines

Additionally, ORNL needed to process a vast amount of network data rapidly. With over two million IP addresses requiring continuous vulnerability analysis, the security team sought a solution that could not only accelerate these operations but also provide real-time insights to improve decision-making.

Tines enabled ORNL to build, run, and monitor automated security workflows without the need for dedicated engineering resources. By leveraging the platform, ORNL streamlined its vulnerability management through an automated vulnerability analysis workflow.

Before and After: A Security Overhaul

This workflow extracts critical network data via APIs, processes it, and updates Tenable—ORNL’s chosen vulnerability management tool—within seconds. With this automated approach, ORNL’s team could evaluate and break down vulnerabilities across millions of IP addresses instantly, significantly improving efficiency and security response times.

Vulnerability management was dependent on manual scripts.

Engineers were solely responsible for building and maintaining workflows.

Long waiting periods delayed security updates.

Limited integration between security tools increased manual efforts.

No automated reports were available, making security audits cumbersome.

Vulnerability workflows became flexible, scalable, and accessible to the entire team.

Security automation could be managed by any team member, reducing bottlenecks.

Immediate execution of security tasks eliminated waiting periods.

Seamless tool integrations improved data sharing and coordination.

Automated reporting provided better visibility and improved efficiency.

The results: A paradigm shift in security operations

By automating vulnerability management with Tines, ORNL unlocked a new level of efficiency and accuracy in its security operations. The implementation significantly reduced manual effort, allowing security professionals to focus on strategic initiatives rather than routine administrative tasks.

Mike Crider, Cyber Vulnerability Analyst at ORNL, highlighted the transformative impact, stating,

Conclusion: A model for the future

With an automated system in place, ORNL now benefits from faster identification and remediation of vulnerabilities, proactive risk mitigation, and a more agile response to emerging threats. The integration of automation has strengthened the organization’s adherence to the Zero Trust framework while enabling scalable and sustainable vulnerability management.

ORNL’s case study underscores the growing importance of automation in cybersecurity. By adopting Tines, the laboratory has not only enhanced its security posture but also set a precedent for other institutions seeking to modernize their vulnerability management processes. In an era where cyber threats continue to evolve, automation serves as a crucial enabler for organizations aiming to stay ahead of potential risks.

For enterprises looking to optimize their security workflows, ORNL’s transformation stands as a compelling example of how automation can drive efficiency, reduce manual workload, and fortify an organization’s overall cybersecurity strategy.